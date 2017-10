Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indosuez Wealth Management, a unit of French bank Credit Agricole, appointed Sebastian Graewert as head of the Dubai representative office of CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA.

He will help expand the bank’s ultra high net worth client base in the region.

Graewert, who previously worked at Credit Suisse and UBS, will report to Francois Farjallah, Indosuez wealth management’s global head of the Middle East. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)