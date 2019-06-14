CORRECTED-Rolls-Royce confirms interest from Spain's Indra for ITP Aero

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Rolls-Royce ‘bought a 53.1% stake which it did not already own’, not ‘has’ a 53.1% stake)

June 14 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc on Friday confirmed it received a preliminary and conditional indication of interest from Spain’s Indra Sistemas SA for a majority stake in the British engine maker’s Spanish business ITP Aero.

Rolls-Royce bought a 53.1% stake in Industria de Turbo Propulsores SA (ITP Aero) it did not already own from privately owned SENER Grupo de Ingeniería SA for 720 million euros ($811.01 million) in 2017. ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)