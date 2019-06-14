UPDATE 1-Rolls-Royce, Spain's Indra confirm talks over ITP Aero stake

(Adds details, background)

June 14 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc on Friday confirmed it received a preliminary and conditional indication of interest from Spain’s Indra Sistemas SA for a majority stake in the British engine maker’s Spanish business ITP Aero.

Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 XWB, said it intends to retain a “long-term relationship with the (ITP Aero) business across its civil aerospace and defence programmes.”

Indra confirmed in a statement it was in talks with the British company and said there was no certainty the talks would lead to a binding agreement.

Rolls-Royce bought reut.rs/2WDnRHb 53.1% of the Spain-based aircraft engine and components maker it did not already own from privately owned SENER Grupo de Ingeniería SA for 720 million euros ($811.01 million) in 2017.

The business posted underlying revenue of 779 million pounds in 2018, which made up for just over 5% of Rolls-Royce’s total sales. ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)