Bharti, Vodafone propose Bimal Dayal as CEO of Bharti Infratel-Indus venture

BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - Bharti Group and Vodafone Group Plc have proposed that industry veteran Bimal Dayal should head the combined tower venture of Indus Towers Ltd and Bharti Infratel, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Last year, Bharti Infratel had agreed to merge with Indus Towers, in a deal that would create the world’s No. 2 telecom tower company with an estimated equity value of $14.6 billion.

Bimal Dayal is the current CEO of Indus Towers. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)