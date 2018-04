April 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday approved the merger of Indus Towers Ltd with Bharti Infratel Ltd.

The merger ratio involves 1,565 shares of Bharti Infratel for every 1 share of Indus Towers share, the company said in a statement. here (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)