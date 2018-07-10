FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's IndusInd Bank June-qtr net profit surges 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd reported a 24 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by higher interest income.

Net profit climbed to 10.36 billion rupees ($150.58 million) in the three months to June 30 from 8.37 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's sixth-largest private sector lender by assets said in a statement. here

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.15 percent at end-June, compared with 1.17 percent in the previous quarter and 1.09 percent a year earlier.

Interest earned by the bank, which is part of the Hinduja Group, jumped 22.6 percent to 50.68 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
