India's IndusInd Bank Q3 profit rises 5 pct

Jan 9 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd reported a 5.2 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit was 9.85 billion rupees ($139.65 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 9.36 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said here

Interest earned rose 34.4 percent to 57.63 billion rupees.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.13 percent at the end of December, compared with 1.09 percent in the previous quarter and 1.16 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 70.5360 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)