CAIRO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals, metals and fertiliser producer Industries Qatar (IQ) late on Monday reported an annual net profit of 5 billion Qatar riyals ($1.37 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, according to a company statement released late on Monday.

The results come in comparison with a net profit of 3.3 billion riyals for full-year 2017. ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif, editing by G Crosse)