INEOS postpones planned shutdown of Forties pipeline system until next spring

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - INEOS said on Tuesday it has postponed a planned shutdown of its Forties Pipeline System (FPS) planned for June until spring next year due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

“INEOS FPS has today written to all its customers saying that there will be a delay to the FPS Summer Shutdown that was planned for June 16. The shutdown will now be scheduled for Spring 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Forties is Britain’s biggest and most important oil and gas pipeline and pumps about 450,000 barrels per day of oil.