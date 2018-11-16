Ineos to decide on location to manufacture new off-road vehicles by year-end

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals company Ineos said here on Friday it would decide on the manufacturing location for its new off-road vehicle, currently in design and development, by the year end and flagged a number of "very strong options" in the U.K. and Europe.

Media outlets had reported here that Ineos is in talks with U.S. company Ford Motor Co to make its Land Rover-inspired vehicles at Ford's Bridgend engine plant.

“INEOS is not intending to ‘resurrect the Land Rover Defender’. We are building an all-new 4x4 vehicle from the ground up, which meets all current safety and legislative requirements,” the company said in a statement.