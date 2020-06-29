Energy
June 29, 2020 / 12:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Iberdrola raises bid for Infigen as takeover race heats up

2 Min Read

(Recasts with Iberdrola’s new offer)

June 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Iberdrola raised its bid for Infigen Energy by three cents a share on Monday, upping the ante in its race against Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp to buy the Australian renewables firm.

Iberdrola raised its offer price to A$0.89 per share, marginally above Infigen’s Friday close of A$0.885, valuing the wind and solar firm at A$856.3 million ($587.6 million).

The increased offer came minutes after Ayala had declared its bid unconditional by removing riders proposed in its initial A$0.80 per share approach, which had irked Infigen.

The Australian company was already backing a higher, less conditional offer from Iberdrola before the Spanish company lodged a fresh bid on Monday.

Analysts had forecast a bidding war as the firms look to bag Infigen’s seven wind farms and a large pipeline of projects which are currently on hold.

Its stock has jumped 50% since Ayala’s bid on June 3 and continues to trade above the Philippine firm’s offer price. ($1 = 1.4584 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below