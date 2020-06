June 17 (Reuters) - Infigen Energy on Wednesday recommended a A$827.5 million ($569.1 million) buyout bid from Spain’s Iberdrola to its shareholders, and urged them to reject an earlier offer from Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp.

Iberdrola will pay A$0.86 a share for the Australian renewables company, a 7.5% premium to Ayala’s offer price and an almost 5% premium to the stock’s Tuesday close. ($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)