Financials
June 4, 2020 / 4:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Infigen Energy decries Ayala's $536 mln bid as 'opportunistic'

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Infigen Energy is still going over a takeover offer to the tune of A$777 million ($535.82 million) by Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp, the renewables firm said on Thursday, but described the bid as “opportunistic”.

The comment follows Wednesday’s cash offer of A$0.80 a share by UAC Energy Holdings, a joint venture of Ayala’s AC Energy and Hong Kong-based UPC Renewables Group, for a firm whose shares have been hit by lower power prices. ($1=1.4501 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below