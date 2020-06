June 3 (Reuters) - UAC Energy Holdings, partly owned by a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp, said on Wednesday it will make a takeover bid for Australian renewable energy company Infigen Energy valuing it at about A$777 million ($535 million).

UAC said it intends to make a takeover bid of A$0.80 per Infigen share.

UAC also said it had acquired a 12.8% stake in Infigen.