Australia's Infigen Energy forecasts weaker fiscal 2021

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Takeover target Infigen Energy Ltd said on Monday it expects its revenue and core earnings in fiscal 2021 to be materially lower than fiscal 2020, as it grapples with a substantial drop in wholesale electricity prices.

The company also said in a statement that it expects to book non-cash losses of A$15 million to A$20 million ($10.7 million to $14.3 million) on its contracted assets in fiscal 2020.

Infigen is set to report its full year results on Aug. 20.