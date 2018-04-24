Judge rejects whistleblower lawsuit over Charlotte School of Law

A federal judge in Orlando has dismissed a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing the defunct Charlotte School of Law and its parent Infilaw of defrauding the U.S. government by manipulating student records to qualify for $285 million in student loan funds.

Filed in 2016 by a former law professor at the school, the complaint accused the North Carolina school of admitting unqualified students, lowering grading standards, and gaming bar exam results to keep the schools’ accreditation and federal aid intact.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Fdxm7j