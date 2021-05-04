Infineon says will only make up for lost automotive volumes in 2022

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon expects supply constraints in its automotive segment to only ease in the second half of this year, CEO Reinhard Ploss said on Tuesday, with lost volumes only likely to be made up in 2022.

“We are committed to supporting our customers in the best way possible and expect supply constraints to gradually ease in the second half of 2021, with the most of the ability to make up for lost volume now moving into 2022,” Ploss told analysts.

Ploss, speaking after Infineon reported fiscal second-quarter results, said a storm outage at its plant in Austin, Texas, and capacity bottlenecks at contract manufacturers were a constraint. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)