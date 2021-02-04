Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Infineon hikes outlook on strong demand, to open new plant early

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German chip maker Infineon hiked its annual outlook on Thursday after reporting forecast-beating results for its fiscal first quarter, as it contends with a snapback in demand from the automotive industry.

Infineon said it will bring forward the launch date of its new power semiconductor plant in Villach, Austria, to late summer - a response to capacity shortages that have hobbled manufacturers emerging from a pandemic-induced slump. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

