Semiconductors
February 5, 2019 / 6:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Infineon lowers 2018/19 guidance on revenue growth to 9 pct

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies revised down its guidance for full-year revenue growth to 9 percent and said it would trim investments, saying it faced an “increasingly difficult business environment”.

Infineon said revenues shrank by 4 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to 1.97 billion euros ($2.25 billion) in the first quarter of its business year, just ahead of a forecast of 1.96 billion euros in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

$1 = 0.8748 euros Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
