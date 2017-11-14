FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infineon reports sales slowdown as weak U.S. dollar weighs
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 6:56 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Infineon reports sales slowdown as weak U.S. dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon, the top supplier of power controls to auto and industrial markets, on Tuesday reported a slowdown in sequential sales due to a weaker dollar and guided lower for the current quarter.

Infineon reported fourth-quarter operating income of 177 million euros ($207 million), a year-on-year decline of 22 percent, below average expectations of 281 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenues rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 1.82 billion euros but were down 1 percent on a sequential basis. The consensus forecast was for 1.838 billion euros, according to 15 analysts polled by Reuters.

“Infineon continues to grow. We raised the outlook for the full fiscal year in March 2017 and achieved the higher targets, despite stronger headwinds caused by the weaker U.S. dollar,” CEO Reinhard Ploss said in a statement.

Infineon shares were indicated 2.6 percent lower in pre-market trading by broker Lang & Schwarz. ($1 = 0.8570 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.