August 4, 2020 / 5:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Infineon slides to Q3 net loss as it consolidates Cypress

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Tuesday posted a net loss as it reported fiscal third-quarter results that were skewed by the closing in mid-quarter of its $10 billion takeover of U.S. peer Cypress Technologies.

The supplier of automotive, power management and security chips reported a net loss of 128 million euros ($151 million), down from a profit of 178 million euros in the prior quarter and below analyst expectations it would just break even. ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)

