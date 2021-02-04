UPDATE 1-Infineon hikes outlook on strong demand, to open new plant early

(Adds CEO quote, results detail)

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German chip maker Infineon hiked its annual outlook on Thursday after reporting forecast-beating results for its fiscal first quarter, as it contends with a snapback in demand from the automotive industry.

Infineon said it will bring forward the launch date of its new power semiconductor plant in Villach, Austria, to late summer - responding to capacity shortages that have hobbled manufacturers emerging from a pandemic-induced slump.

“Semiconductors are needed more than ever,” Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said in a statement.

Results at the leading supplier of chips to the automotive industry beat market expectations across the board in the quarter, with revenue up 6% on a sequential basis at a time of year when it typically declines.

Segment result, management’s preferred profit measure, grew 29% to 489 million euros ($587 million), beating consensus estimates of 414 million in a survey of analysts published by the company.

Segment result margin came in for the first quarter at 18.6%, an improvement of 3.4 percentage points from the prior quarter. Infineon forecast a margin of 16.5% for the second quarter.

For the fiscal year to Sept. 30, Infineon slightly raised its revenue guidance to a midpoint of 10.8 billion euros and forecast a segment result of 17.5%, driven by momentum in its Automotive and Power & Sensor Systems divisions. ($1 = 0.8324 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Kirsti Knolle)