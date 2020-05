BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies aims to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) by issuing new shares to partially finance its $10 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cypress Semiconductor, it said on Tuesday.

Infineon said its share capital would be raised by about 4% after a private placement with institutional investors. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by David Goodman )