Infineon wants to name Voestalpine CEO as chairman in medium term

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said its supervisory board would propose appointing Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder to the board with an eye to having him take over the chairmanship eventually.

“The Supervisory Board considers Dr. Eder perfectly suited to take on the chairmanship of the supervisory board in the medium term,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Current supervisory board Chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber, 70, will resign, effective with the annual shareholders’ meeting on Feb. 22. Until Eder becomes chairman, supervisory board member Eckart Suenner will succeed Mayrhuber, Infineon said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)