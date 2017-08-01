FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
CORRECTED-Infineon quarterly operating profit at high end of forecasts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 15 days ago

CORRECTED-Infineon quarterly operating profit at high end of forecasts

2 Min Read

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show fiscal year 2017 operating margin outlook unchanged at around 17 percent)

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon , the top supplier of power controls to auto and industrial markets, on Tuesday posted revenue in line with forecasts while profit topped expectations in spite of a sequential decline in its autos business.

Third-quarter operating income, excluding certain items, rose 33 percent to 338 million euros ($399.7 million), compared with analyst forecasts, on average, for an increase of 27 percent to 323 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue for the fiscal quarter ended in June rose 12.2 percent to 1.831 billion euros, Infineon said. The consensus forecast was 1.826 billion euros, an increase of 11.9 percent, according to 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

For its fiscal 2017 year ending in September, the company reaffirmed its outlook for annual revenue growth of 8 to 11 percent and an operating profit margin, excluding certain items, of around 17 percent.

$1 = 0.8457 euros Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.