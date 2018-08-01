FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Semiconductors
August 1, 2018 / 5:51 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Infineon in Q3 beat as strong automotive drives growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Infineon Technologies on Wednesday reported forecast-beating third-quarter results and raised its outlook for the full year as strong demand in the automotive sector drove growth.

Quarterly revenues came in at 1.941 billion euros ($2.27 billion), up by 6 percent from both the previous year and quarter and ahead of expectations of 1.925 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Adjusted earnings per share, at 0.24 euros, were just ahead of poll expectations of 0.23 cents.

Infineon forecast sequential growth in revenues of 3 percent in the current quarter, putting it on course to achieve top-line growth of 6.4 to 7.4 percent in the year to Sept. 30. It also saw a segment result margin of 17.5 percent for the full year, at the mid-point of its revenue guidance.

Infineon’s shares were indicated 1.9 percent higher after the results. ($1 = 0.8565 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.