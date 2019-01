Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cloud technology company Infor Inc said on Wednesday it received an additional investment of $1.5 billion from shareholders Koch Equity Development LLC and private equity firm Golden Gate Capital.

This funding builds on Koch Equity’s investment of more than $2 billion in early 2017. Infor said it considers a potential IPO in 2019 or 2020, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)