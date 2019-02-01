British event manager Informa to sell unit for over $100 mln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Event manager and publisher Informa Plc said on Friday it would sell its Life Sciences Media Brands portfolio to MJH Associates for just over $100 million.

The divestiture, which does not include its CBI events business, is part of the company’s push to focus on brands and businesses with strong market positions.

The Life Sciences portfolio was part of rival UBM Plc, which was taken over by Informa for 3.9 billion pounds ($5.11 billion) last year.