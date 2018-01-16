CORRECTED-UBM and Informa in talks over possible merger, UBM shares jump

(Corrects to remove reference to timing of share price move, paragraph 3)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - British event organiser UBM Plc and business media group Informa said on Tuesday they were in talks about a possible merger.

The proposed combination is to be effected by way of an acquisition of the entire capital of UBM by Informa for shares and a cash consideration, they said in a statement.

UBM’s shares rose over 5 percent, while Informa’s stock was largely unchanged on Tuesday. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)