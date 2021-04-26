Informa to merge financial intelligence business with Novantas

April 26 (Reuters) - Trade show organiser Informa said on Monday it has signed an agreement to combine its existing financial intelligence business with U.S.-based advisory services provider Novantas Inc by the end of June 2021.

The agreement is structured as an acquisition of Novantas on a cash and debt free basis by Informa and mid-market private equity firm Inflexion. (refini.tv/32NLylA) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)