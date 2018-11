Nov 9 (Reuters) - Event manager and publisher Informa Plc said on Friday underlying revenue rose 3.9 percent in the 10 months ended Oct. 31 and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

The company said its global exhibitions business recorded underlying revenue growth of 6.9 percent, while its recently acquired UBM business grew 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)