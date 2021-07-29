Informa raises 2021 revenue outlook on hopes of return in trade shows

July 29 (Reuters) - Informa Plc raised its 2021 revenue forecast on Thursday, as the events organiser’s subscription businesses grow and it bets on a return in physical trade shows in the United States and Middle East later this year.

The world’s largest exhibitions group said it expects revenue of 1.8 billion pounds ($2.51 billion) for the year ended December, from 1.7 billion pounds it expected earlier. ($1 = 0.7176 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)