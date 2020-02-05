Informa Tech re-brands research and analysis business "Omdia"

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British publishing and events group Informa is creating a new tech research house called Omdia, combining its Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica brands with the IHS Markit technology, media and telecoms research businesses it acquired last year.

Omdia will launch on Feb. 20, coinciding with the start of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the world’s biggest telecoms event, said managing director Mike Phillips.

He said Omdia, which will compete with the likes of Gartner, would bring together more than 400 analysts and consultants covering 150 technology markets covering developments ranging from 5G, AI and Internet of Things (Iot) to cybersecurity and microchip design.