India's Infosys names outsider Parekh as chief executive - statement
#Financials
December 2, 2017 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Infosys names outsider Parekh as chief executive - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Infosys, India’s No.2 IT services company, said on Saturday it had named Salil S Parekh, an executive at consultancy firm Capgemini, as its next chief executive officer and managing director.

Parekh has been appointed for a five-year term effective Jan. 2, according to an Infosys filing to exchanges.

Infosys interim CEO Pravin Rao will be re-designated as the chief operating officer of the company from Jan. 2, the statement added. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
