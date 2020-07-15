IT Services & Consulting
July 15, 2020 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, July 15 (Reuters) - India’s Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the June quarter, as the software services firm managed to secure large deals from clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based company’s net profit climbed to 42.33 billion rupees ($563.8 million) from 37.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39.87 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 8.5% to 236.65 billion rupees. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

