India's Infosys June-qtr profit rises about 4 pct, misses estimates

July 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s No.2 software services exporter, posted a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, below market expectations.

Profit for the quarter ended June bit.ly/2NaNKcY came in at 36.12 billion rupees ($527.49 million) versus 34.83 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 37.40 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company posted a 12 percent rise in revenue from operations to 191.28 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans)