FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Earnings Season
January 12, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Infosys posts 38 pct jump in Q3 profit on tax deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - India’s second-biggest IT services exporter Infosys Ltd posted a 38.3 percent jump in third-quarter profit, helped by tax benefits from the firm’s deal with U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

Profit rose to 51.29 billion rupees ($805.94 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 37.08 billion rupees in the year-ago period, Infosys said on Friday. (bit.ly/2qSWIVS)

Analysts on average expected the IT firm to post a profit of 37.10 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The profit rise was due to the conclusion of the Advance Pricing Agreement, which had a positive impact on consolidated basic earnings per share in the quarter by about 6.29 rupees. The company’s basic earnings for the quarter was 22.55 rupees per share, it said. ($1 = 63.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.