India's Infosys Q2 profit rises over 10 pct, beats forecasts

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s No.2 software services exporter, posted a 10.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday that was above market expectations, boosted by large deal wins in the quarter.

Profit for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 was 41.10 billion rupees ($558.04 million) versus 37.26 billion rupees a year ago, Infosys said here. Analysts had on average expected a profit of 40.51 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company posted a 17.3 percent rise in revenue from operations to 206.09 billion rupees.