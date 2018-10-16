FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Infosys Q2 profit rises over 10 pct, beats forecasts

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s No.2 software services exporter, posted a 10.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday that was above market expectations, boosted by large deal wins in the quarter.

Profit for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 was 41.10 billion rupees ($558.04 million) versus 37.26 billion rupees a year ago, Infosys said here. Analysts had on average expected a profit of 40.51 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company posted a 17.3 percent rise in revenue from operations to 206.09 billion rupees.

$1 = 73.6500 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru Editing by Edmund Blair

