India's Infosys suspends FY revenue forecast on coronavirus crisis

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - India’s software services bellwether Infosys Ltd on Monday said it was unable to provide forecast for revenue and margins for the financial year 2021, blaming uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Infosys became the second Indian IT services company to suspend its revenue growth forecast after Wipro did the same last week.

Bengaluru-based Infosys reported a fourth-quarter profit of 43.21 billion rupees ($564.56 million), compared with a profit of 40.74 billion rupees a year earlier.