India's Infosys's Q4 profit rises 2.4 pct

April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services exporter, posted a 2.4 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 36.90 billion rupees ($565.78 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 36.03 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Friday here

Eighteen analysts had on average expected Infosys to post a net profit of 37.09 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data, in the first full quarter since Salil Parekh took over as chief executive.

Revenue from operations rose 5.6 percent to 180.83 billion rupees. ($1 = 65.2200 Indian rupees)