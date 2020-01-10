Asia
January 10, 2020 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Infosys ups revenue forecast as profit beats street estimates

2 Min Read

(Adds shares, quote)

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest IT company, raised its revenue forecast range for the year due to upbeat demand for its software services from Western clients.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said it expected revenue to grow between 10% and 10.5% on a constant currency basis in the year ending March 2020, compared with its previous forecast of between 9% and 10%.

The company’s net profit for the three months to December rose 23.5% to 44.57 billion rupees ($628.2 million), thanks to deal wins. That compared with a profit of 36.09 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Infosys to post a profit of 42.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales were 7.9% higher at 230.92 billion rupees.

“Overall performance during the quarter was satisfactory on multiple counts – broad-based growth, steady increase in client metrics and healthy large deal wins”, Pravin Rao, the company’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Infosys signed large deals worth $1.8 billion in the quarter, it said.

Separately, Infosys said its audit committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct, following a whistleblower letter last year which alleged that Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh asked employees to bypass approvals for large deals.[nL3N2770XX

Infosys shares closed 1.5 percent higher in a broader Mumbai market which edged 0.3 percent up. ($1 = 70.95 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Maju Samuel and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below