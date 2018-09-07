India's Infosys announces joint venture with Singapore's Temasek

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Infosys Ltd on Friday announced a joint venture with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Infosys will take a 60 percent stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40 percent, Infosys said in a statement bit.ly/2NlWDEm.

The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek’s unit in Singapore, Trusted Source Pte Ltd, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Darren Schuettler)