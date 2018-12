NZ's Infratil to sell local bus business

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Power utility firm Infratil Ltd said on Monday it would sell its New Zealand bus transport business to Australian private equity firm Next Capital.

The Wellington-based company expects proceeds of between NZ$218 million and NZ$240 million ($161.3 million) from the sale, which follows a strategic review announced by Infratil in February.

UBS New Zealand advised Infratil on the review and the deal, while Murray & Co advised Next Capital. ($1 = 1.4879 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)