FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infront IPO bookbuilding to commence at 0700 GMT
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 6:45 AM / a month ago

Infront IPO bookbuilding to commence at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Infront ASA:

* IPO prospectus was approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on Sept. 19

* Company aims to list on the Oslo Bourse or Oslo Axess

* Bookbuilding for the offering will commence Sept. 20 at 0700 GMT and ends on Sept. 27

* Shares to be sold at NOK 20-23 in IPO, corresponding to a pre-IPO valuation of NOK 433 million-498 million ($55.56 million-63.90 million)

* Offer is intended to raise gross proceeds of about NOK 100 million for the company from the sale of new shares

* In addition, existing shareholders aim to sell 7.26 million shares

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Danske Bank are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO. Nordnet Bank is acting as placing agent for the retail and employee offerings

* Over-allotment option is for about 1.84 million shares ($1 = 7.7933 Norwegian crowns)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.