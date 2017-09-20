Infront IPO bookbuilding to commence at 0700 GMT

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Infront ASA:

* IPO prospectus was approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on Sept. 19

* Company aims to list on the Oslo Bourse or Oslo Axess

* Bookbuilding for the offering will commence Sept. 20 at 0700 GMT and ends on Sept. 27

* Shares to be sold at NOK 20-23 in IPO, corresponding to a pre-IPO valuation of NOK 433 million-498 million ($55.56 million-63.90 million)

* Offer is intended to raise gross proceeds of about NOK 100 million for the company from the sale of new shares

* In addition, existing shareholders aim to sell 7.26 million shares

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Danske Bank are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO. Nordnet Bank is acting as placing agent for the retail and employee offerings

* Over-allotment option is for about 1.84 million shares ($1 = 7.7933 Norwegian crowns)