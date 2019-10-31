ING Polish unit sees no avalanche of FX loans related lawsuits

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - ING Polish unit sees no significant increase in lawsuits related to FX loans following the EU top court ruling earlier in October, the lender Chief Executive Brunon Bartkiewicz said on Thursday.

The European Union’s (EU) top court ruled earlier in October in favor of Polish consumers who took out mortgages in Swiss Francs, allowing them to ask Polish courts to convert the loans into the local zloty currency in a blow for lenders.

“Everyone had expected an avalanche of lawsuits. We do not see it,” Bartkiewicz told a press conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)