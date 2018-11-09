Financials
November 9, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ING issues green bond worth almost $3 billion

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING has issued a green bond worth nearly $3 billion, it said on Friday.

* The issue consists of two tranches - 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of 12-year paper and $1.25 billion of seven-year notes

* The issuance will fund a portfolio of new and existing loans for renewable energy and green buildings, the bank said

* ING issued its first green bond in Nov. 2015, which raised around 1.2 billion euros to fund low-carbon projects

* Green bonds are a category of fixed-income securities, which raise capital for projects with environmental benefits ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.