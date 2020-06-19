ING names Steven van Rijswijk as new CEO as Hamers departs for UBS

AMSTERDAM, June 19 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, said on Friday that Chief Risk Officer Steven van Rijswijk would replace Ralph Hamers as CEO from July 1. ING and Hamers said in February that Hamers would leave the Dutch bank to become CEO of Swiss bank UBS Group AG. Van Rijswijk is a veteran of more than two decades at ING. ING Chairman Hans Wijers said Van Rijswijk had the “right combination of experience, leadership skills and deep understanding of our business” to lead the bank. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Tom Hogue)