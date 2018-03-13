FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 13 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV, the biggest Dutch financial services firm, on Tuesday scrapped plans to increase the pay package of CEO Ralph Hamers by 50 percent.

The company’s decision led to a firestorm of protest from politicians, who are facing national municipal elections next week, as well as reports of customers closing their accounts in protest.

Chairman Jeroen van der Veer acknowledged the bank had “underestimated the public response” to the idea. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

