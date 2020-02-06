In reversal, ING in Germany to charge for previously free accounts

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - ING Deutschland, the online-only German division of the Dutch bank ING Groep , will start charging fees for some of its accounts, as it feels the bite from ultra-low interest rates, the company announced on Thursday.

The new policy is a change in strategy from the zero-fees offering that had lured millions of German savers from competitors like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank , catapulting it to the No. 3 retail bank in Germany.

ING Deutschland said it would begin charging 4.90 euros a month for checking accounts with monthly inflows of less than 700 euros.

The parent bank ING Groep earlier on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter pre-tax profit of 1.34 billion euros, slightly below analysts’ estimates as regulatory costs rose. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)