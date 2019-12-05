ING says in talks with Italian authorities over money-laundering probe

MILANO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV is in discussions with the Italian judicial authorities over a money-laundering investigation, the Dutch bank said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ING’s Italian business reached a provisional deal with Milan prosecutors to settle the investigation by paying 30 million euros ($33 million).

“We are in discussions with Italian judicial authorities concerning these conclusions and related investigation. Meanwhile we do not comment”, the bank said in a statement.